One dead, four injured after rollover crash Saturday in Warren County

According to Illinois State Police, the single-vehicle crash was reported at 40th Avenue westbound, near 40th street in Warren County.
((Source: MGN image))
By Courtney Spinelli
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - One person has died and four others were injured in a crash Saturday evening.

According to Illinois State Police (ISP), the single-vehicle crash was reported at 40th Avenue westbound, near 40th street in Warren County. It happened at approximately 6:16 p.m. Saturday.

ISP said a preliminary investigation indicates a 2007 Honda Odyssey, driven by 52-year-old Martin Polk of Macomb, was traveling westbound on 40th Avenue near 40th Street when it lost control and ran off the south side of 40th Avenue. The minivan, according to an incident report, overturned and came to rest in a corn field.

According to police, Polk was issued citations for Aggravated DUI, DUI, Improper Lane Usage, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash, Aggravated Reckless Driving, and Driving While License Revoked. He was transported from the scene to an area hospital with injuries.

ISP said one of the passengers died in the accident. Police have identified the victim as 67-year-old Cleaster Maye of Macomb.

Three other passengers, a 41-year-old man from Nashville, TN, a 49-year-old woman from Macomb, and a 54-year-old woman from Macomb, were transported to an area hospital with injuries. The extent of their injuries is not known.

