Rock Island County Health Department reports 30 new cases, 1 death
Six of the cases reported Sunday are associated with a known outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 1 additional death. Six of the cases reported Sunday are associated with a known outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.
According to the health department, the 1 death from COVID-19 was a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized.
The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 60.
The health department is reporting a total of 2,219 cases in the county.
Health officials say 11 patients are being hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon.
The new cases are:
· 2 men in their 70s
· 1 man in his 60s
· 2 men in their 50s
· 4 men in their 40s
· 1 man in his 30s
· 4 men in their 20s
· 1 boy in his teens
· 2 women in their 70s
· 1 woman in her 60s
· 2 women in their 50s
· 2 women in their 40s
· 3 women in their 30s
· 3 women in their 20s
· 1 girl in her teens
· 1 girl younger than 10
No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.