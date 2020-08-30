Advertisement

Rock Island County Health Department reports 30 new cases, 1 death

Six of the cases reported Sunday are associated with a known outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.
Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County Health Department.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 1 additional death. Six of the cases reported Sunday are associated with a known outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.

According to the health department, the 1 death from COVID-19 was a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized.

The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 60.

The health department is reporting a total of 2,219 cases in the county.

Health officials say 11 patients are being hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon.

The new cases are:

· 2 men in their 70s

· 1 man in his 60s

· 2 men in their 50s

· 4 men in their 40s

· 1 man in his 30s

· 4 men in their 20s

· 1 boy in his teens

· 2 women in their 70s

· 1 woman in her 60s

· 2 women in their 50s

· 2 women in their 40s

· 3 women in their 30s

· 3 women in their 20s

· 1 girl in her teens

· 1 girl younger than 10

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

