Warm Sunshine and A Few Clouds Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - High pressure moving off to the east will allow a mix of clouds and sun over the region for your Sunday. Conditions should remain dry and mild, with highs in the 70′s to lower 80′s. We’ll see a few clouds passing through overnight, followed by partly sunny skies for the start of the week. Our next weather maker arrives, bringing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon, with highs in the 70′s to lower 80′s. Rain chances continue into Tuesday, with passing clouds, and mild temperatures through the rest of the week.

TODAY: Warm sunshine. High: 81°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 58°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. High: 82°.

