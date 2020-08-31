Advertisement

Behavior Expert: How To Read People

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Human behavior is a specialty of Dr. Alok Trivedi, founder of Aligned Performance and author of Chasing Success. Dr. Trivedi was a PSL guest who addressed a few of the methods he utilizes with clients to help them better understand themselves along with the behavior of others.

Dr. Alok Trivedi offers scientifically proven principles to help folks to achieve a better life. Aligned Performance website is the place to start finding out more. Follow him and his philosophy on Facebook (below).

Your Greatest Gift - Dr. Alok Trivedi

Discover your greatest gift and Get RYL (Reclaim Your Life) with yourself. > Register at www.getRYL.com

Posted by Dr. Alok Trivedi on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

