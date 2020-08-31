Biggsville man facing drug charges following domestic disturbance

Oquawka, Ill. (KWQC) -

A man from Biggsville, Ill. is facing charges after authorities were called to his home Monday, Aug. 30th, 2020. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call to a home just before noon. Before they arrived, a domestic disturbance report came in, as well.

When they got there, the suspect had left. After an investigation, Brandon J. Clark, 45, was identified and arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clark is being held at the Henderson County Jail, awaiting a court appearance.

