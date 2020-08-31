Advertisement

Central DeWitt Community School District in need of bus drivers

(KOTA)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Central DeWitt Community School District says it has a shortage of bus drivers.

Due to the shortage, there will no longer be in-town bus routes beginning September 8.

If the school district is able to hire qualified bus drivers before then, it will continue in-town routes.

School officials say they hope this is a temporary situation.

The school district says this is how you can help:

  • If you are interested in becoming a bus driver or substitute bus driver for Central DeWitt email Keith Walker at keith.walker@cd-csd.org or apply here.
  • Reach out to your neighbors, friends, or family members and offer to help transport their students to and/or from school.

More information about transportation:

Morning and afternoon rural routes for Central DeWitt and St. Joes will continue to run. Special Education students will continue to be transported according to their IEP.

Mid-day routes for Preschool will still run.

There will no longer be pick up or drop off at daycare facilities.

Transportation between schools will still be available. Parents may drop students off at Ekstrand, CDIS, CDMS, or CDHS to be bussed to another school. For example, your student can get on the bus at the Intermediate School to go to Ekstrand and vice versa.

This will not affect Grand Mound, Low Moor or Welton routes.

We will be publishing an updated transportation schedule next week to let you know which bus stops will no longer be available.

