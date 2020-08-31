Advertisement

Discover Peoria

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ill. (KWQC) -

Looking for a weekend road trip? J.D. Delfanso joined PSL to inform Quad Citizens about Peoria’s new tourism slogan (”Discover Peoria”) and the launching of an all-new website that tells the story of the city and offers details on where to stay, what to eat and what to experience while visiting!

Did you know that the Peoria area is the oldest European settlement west of the Allegheny Mountains? The community’s roots are anchored in the year 1680 when Fort Creve Coeur was established on the banks of the Illinois River. Peoria history is unmatched in the Midwest and residents are proud of the levels of innovation and entrepreneurship that have grown from our citizens. To embrace their presence as the “Urban Heart of the Prairie State” and as “Illinois’ River City”, the city launched a new brand: Discover Peoria. And every one is invited to visit (with a mask!) and see why the community has been so special for so long, in so many hearts.

For more information: www.DiscoverPeoria.com Follow “Discover Peoria” on Facebook (see below)

Friday afternoon in the summer on the Washington Square. . . #discoverpeoria #discoverwashington #enjoyillinois #enjoypeoria #midwestmoment #bluesky #classiccars #america #washingtonil #prairiestate

Posted by Discover Peoria on Friday, August 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

New Mom? Eat This, Not That!

Updated: moments ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Have you heard the old wives tale that eating spicy foods can make your baby gassy? Not true! That's just one of the myths debunked by this PSL guest who explains which are the best and worst foods to eat while nursing a baby.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report more than 600 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 64,713, with a positivity rate of 10.2 percent, and 1,112 total deaths since the pandemic began.

Paula Sands Live

Skincare Solutions for Mask Wearing

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Masks can be hard on your skin, causing problems that range from acne and peeling skin to rashes and itchiness. This PSL guest has some skincare solutions that can both prevent and treat any of these unfortunate conditions.

News

Geneseo asking residents to conserve water

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Geneseo has experienced a mechanical issue with one of its four wells that supply water.

Latest News

Back To School

Central DeWitt Community School District in need of bus drivers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
There will no longer be in-town bus routes beginning September 8.

Back To School

Eligibility guidelines announced for free, reduced-priced meals at Illinois schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The USDA extended several nationwide waivers through the end of the 2020-21 school year.

News

QC Disaster Relief collecting supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Laura

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The organization has four drop-off locations along with a list of needed items.

News

Small business owners concerned as Iowa COVID rates spike

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

West Burlington Elementary closes on first day due to water main break

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

QC Disaster Relief collecting supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Laura

Updated: 3 hours ago