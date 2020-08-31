PEORIA, Ill. (KWQC) -

Looking for a weekend road trip? J.D. Delfanso joined PSL to inform Quad Citizens about Peoria’s new tourism slogan (”Discover Peoria”) and the launching of an all-new website that tells the story of the city and offers details on where to stay, what to eat and what to experience while visiting!

Did you know that the Peoria area is the oldest European settlement west of the Allegheny Mountains? The community’s roots are anchored in the year 1680 when Fort Creve Coeur was established on the banks of the Illinois River. Peoria history is unmatched in the Midwest and residents are proud of the levels of innovation and entrepreneurship that have grown from our citizens. To embrace their presence as the “Urban Heart of the Prairie State” and as “Illinois’ River City”, the city launched a new brand: Discover Peoria. And every one is invited to visit (with a mask!) and see why the community has been so special for so long, in so many hearts.

For more information: www.DiscoverPeoria.com Follow “Discover Peoria” on Facebook (see below)

Friday afternoon in the summer on the Washington Square. . . #discoverpeoria #discoverwashington #enjoyillinois #enjoypeoria #midwestmoment #bluesky #classiccars #america #washingtonil #prairiestate Posted by Discover Peoria on Friday, August 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.