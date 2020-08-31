Dry August & Cool 2nd Week In September?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - We’ve made it to the end of August boy was it a dry one. Without including any rain we get today, many areas have seen less than quarter inch this month. This is on pace for the driest August on record in the QCA and part of the reason we are seeing drought develop in our area. What will September hold?

Need more rain (kwqc)

A strong front will arrive on Labor Day weekend ushering in the coldest air we’ve so far this season. This means well below normal temps are likely next week, but unfortunately none of this is accompanied with the rain we desperately need.

Some of the coolest air this season. (kwqc)

September is the month we typically go from summer to fall as we lose over an hour of daylight and average highs go from the 80s to the low 70s.

