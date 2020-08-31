Advertisement

Dry August & Cool 2nd Week In September?

One of the driest Augusts on record
Cooler and darker by the end of the month
Cooler and darker by the end of the month(kwqc)
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - We’ve made it to the end of August boy was it a dry one. Without including any rain we get today, many areas have seen less than quarter inch this month. This is on pace for the driest August on record in the QCA and part of the reason we are seeing drought develop in our area. What will September hold?

Need more rain
Need more rain(kwqc)

A strong front will arrive on Labor Day weekend ushering in the coldest air we’ve so far this season. This means well below normal temps are likely next week, but unfortunately none of this is accompanied with the rain we desperately need.

Some of the coolest air this season.
Some of the coolest air this season.(kwqc)

September is the month we typically go from summer to fall as we lose over an hour of daylight and average highs go from the 80s to the low 70s.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Latest News