Eligibility guidelines announced for free, reduced-priced meals at Illinois schools

(MGN)
(MGN)(WJHG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced the eligibility guidelines for students to receive free and reduced-price lunch, breakfast, and after-school snacks through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

The policy took effect at the start of fiscal year 2021 on July 1.

The National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program are funded by the USDA and administered by ISBE.

The free and reduced-price meals help ensure access to nutritious meals and snacks for families who aren’t able to pay the full price.

Families should note that if they experience a change in income during the school year, they can reapply at any time by requesting a Household Eligibility Application from their child’s school.

The USDA extended several nationwide waivers through the end of the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These waivers give flexibility to school districts so they can provide meals to students with appropriate safety measures. The waivers allow for the establishment of grab-and-go meal sites, serving meals for multiple days at one time, delivery, and for parents and guardians to pick up meals on behalf of their students.

ISBE says families with questions about eligibility should contact their school or district for more information.

More information about the guidelines can be found on ISBE’s website here.

