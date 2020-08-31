Few Storms Today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A cold front will work it’s way through the area today bringing minor rain chances and more comfy air for the middle of the week. Rain will be most favored for areas NW of the QC this morning and only a few scattered storms are possible this afternoon, severe weather is not expected. Another chance for rain will return on Tuesday south of I-80, but rainfall will be limited. Dry conditions are expected for the rest of the week with highs mainly in the 70s and 80s. Labor Day weekend will feature a strong cold front ushering in the coldest air of the season by next Monday.

TODAY: Few showers. High: 81°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 59°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers. High: 79°.

