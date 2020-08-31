Advertisement

Geneseo asking residents to conserve water

(KOTA)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Geneseo is requesting that residents conserve water.

City officials say Geneseo has experienced a mechanical issue with one of its four wells that supply water.

Residents are asked to stop watering their lawns and using water for similar uses until further notice.

This will help ensure there is sufficient water for basic needs and fire protection.

City officials say they will keep residents informed on when the issue is resolved.

