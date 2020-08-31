Illinois officials report 1,668 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, seven deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,668 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and seven new confirmed deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 235,023 cases and 8,026 total deaths since the pandemic began.

One of the new deaths, a man in his 40s, was reported in Bureau County, IDPH reported.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,379 specimens for a total of more than 4 million.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Aug. 24 – Aug. 30 is 4.1%, IDPH reported.

As of Sunday night, 1,492 people were reported to be in the hospital with the coronavirus. Of those, 347 patients were in the intensive care unit and 157 patients with the coronavirus were on ventilators.

The Rock Island County Health Department on Monday reported 28 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number to 2,247. Thirteen people were hospitalized and 60 people have died, according to the health department.

