Iowa officials report more than 600 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 611 new coronavirus cases and two deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 64,713, with a positivity rate of 10.2 percent, and 1,112 total deaths since the pandemic began. The website reports the data in real-time.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 633,664 have been tested and 46,663 have recovered.

The website also shows 229 people were hospitalized, 24 of whom were admitted over the last 24 hours, and 85 were in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

Scott: 2,212 confirmed cases (up 74 cases since 10:30 a.m. 2,212 confirmed cases (up 74 cases since 10:30 a.m. Friday ); 29,823 tested; 1,645 recovered; 21 deaths (up two since 10:30 a.m. Friday); 7.3% positivity rate (14-day average).

Muscatine: 962 confirmed cases (up 17 cases since 10:30 a.m. Friday); 7,846 tested; 782 recovered; 51 deaths; 6.4% positivity rate (14-day average).

Clinton: 827 confirmed cases (up 58 cases since 10:30 a.m. Friday); 7,702 tested; 325 recovered; 10 deaths (up one since 10:30 a.m. Friday); 16.5% positivity rate (14-day average).

Des Moines: 568 confirmed cases (up 49 cases since 10:30 a.m. Friday); 6,699 tested; 139 recovered; five deaths; 12.8% positivity rate (14-day average).

Lee: 414 confirmed cases (up 56 cases since 10:30 a.m. Friday); 4,666 tested; 94 recovered; five deaths; 18% positivity rate (14-day average).

Henry: 279 confirmed cases (up 36 cases since 10:30 a.m. Friday); 3,524 tested; 110 recovered; four deaths; 13.4% positivity rate (14-day average).

Jackson: 208 confirmed cases (up 14 cases since 10:30 a.m. Friday); 3,125 tested; 140 recovered; one death; 8.8% positivity rate (14-day average).

Cedar: 155 confirmed cases (up eight cases since 10:30 a.m. Friday); 2,908 tested; 121 recovered; one death; 4.3% positivity rate (14-day average).

Louisa: 397 confirmed cases (up five cases since 10:30 a.m. Friday); 2,096 tested; 362 recovered; 14 deaths; 6.3% positivity rate (14-day average).

On Friday, IDPH said in a media release that it is now reporting positive and negative antigen test results following a “steadily increasing volume of the rapid-result tests across the state.

Antigen testing is a new type of coronavirus diagnostic test that detects proteins on the surface of the virus and generates results faster than a PCR test, which detects the virus’s genetic material.

