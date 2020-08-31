Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing runaway teen

ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Madison Hawkins, 16, is reported as a ’missing/runaway’ by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

According to information provided Sunday, police said Hawkins was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at a rural residence south of Abingdon.

Hawkins was noticed missing and reported to police at 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

If you have any information that could help the Knox County Sheriff’s Department in locating Hawkins, they ask you call either the emergency line or non-emergency by dialing 309-343-9151.

