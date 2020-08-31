Looking your best for virtual meetings

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Whether you are working at home or job searching, virtual meetings are part of our daily lifestyle. Additionally, many of us are hosting virtual “Happy Hours” with our friends, co-workers, and family members! What does this mean? Now, more than ever, looking your best on camera is very important!

Lindsay Meyers, Travel & Lifestyle Expert, was a guest on PSL to share tips improving your appearance when using that tiny little camera on your phone or computer. And it’s not just how YOU look---think of the background! Then pick an outfit that corresponds or contrasts. The topic of ring lights or front lighting is addressed, too. Myers points out that we should “show up” and have a professional appearance and also recommends that women do something special with their hair such as putting it up in a bun or curling it.

