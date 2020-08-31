Advertisement

Man charged in fatal shooting in the Rock Island District

Dewaun Anthony Berry, 42, is charged with First Degree Murder.
(Rock Island Police Dept.)
By Courtney Spinelli
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department has announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday, Aug. 29 in the District in Rock Island, that claimed the life of 43-year-old Jesse Brand Jr. of Rock Island, and injured multiple others.

Dewaun Anthony Berry, 42, is charged with First Degree Murder, a Class M Felony and three counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, a Class X Felony.

According to Rock Island police, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Berry, and on Monday morning at approximately 2:54 a.m., he was taken into custody, without incident, in the 1700 block of 2nd Avenue in Rock Island.

Berry remains in custody, and is being held on a $5 million cash-only bond.

In the shooting incident where Brand Jr. was killed, police also located three other victims.

Officers said they responded to a report of a fight around 2:08 a.m. in the area of 18th Street and 2nd Avenue. The first officer to arrive reported shots fired as he was approaching the scene.

Other victims located at the scene by officers included a 42-year-old man, who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, a 29-year-old man, who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and hand, and a 22-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound to the neck. Their conditions at this time are not known.

Rock Island Police said the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.

In addition to the fatal shooting that claimed the life of Brand Jr. and injured three others, there was a nearby shooting just minutes later.

As officers were on scene treating victims and securing the scene at 18th Street and 2nd Avenue, police reported shots fired nearby in the area of 19th Street and 2nd Avenue, where a fifth victim was located and a sixth victim approached the officers on foot.

The fifth victim of early morning gunfire, a 28-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and police say the sixth victim, a 30-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police have not confirmed whether the two incidents are connected.

Following the incidents of gunfire that injured several, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms issued an executive order that included a curfew and business closures in the District that began at 12 a.m. midnight on Aug. 30. and ended at 6 a.m. Sunday. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson also issued an Executive Order, instating a similar curfew. The mayors of the two cities said the coordinated move was in the ‘interest of public safety.’

