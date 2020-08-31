Advertisement

New Mom? Eat This, Not That!

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jennifer Ritchie, Internationally Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) and author of the new release The Smart Parents Guide to Breastfeeding, joined PSL to share important information covered in her book.

Jennifer’s goal is to help new mothers transition into parenthood easily by offering educated information for everyone about not only breastfeeding but taking care of women postpartum. Breastfeeding carries its own mixed bag of challenges that can frustrate the calmest of parents. Most of the segment covers tips about the best foods to eat during breastfeeding.

  • Myth Busters: For example, eating spicy food or broccoli will not make your baby gassy and fussy, but a glass of milk or some chocolate covered almonds can! The food needs to contain a protein that enters the mother’s bloodstream in order to enter the breastmilk, so most foods simply change the flavor of the milk but don’t cause issues. 
  • Excellent foods to eat include oatmeal,  barley, brown rice, beans, sesame, dark green leafy vegetables, apricots, dates, figs and cooked green papaya.
  • Gassy, fussy, or excessive crying (colic) statistically Baby - the most common cause of a food protein intolerance is dairy products. Because whey is a natural component of milk, avoid yogurt, ice cream, sour cream, and other dairy products. (a switch to coconut or rice milk is preferred) Always read food labels and look for hidden sources of the cow’s milk protein including whey, casein, and ingredients that start with the prefix “lact-.” These ingredients can be found in cookies, waffles, and salad dressings. After cow’s milk, other foods to consider are nuts, chocolate, egg whites, corn, pork, citrus fruits, berries and tomatoes. I typically recommend to stop eating/drinking dairy for 72 hours, then start eliminating more foods one at a time if symptoms persist.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Teen charged with leading Davenport police on chase in stolen vehicle

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Bond was set Monday morning at $5,000 cash-only.

Paula Sands Live

Looking Your Best for Virtual Meetings

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Whether you are working at home, job searching or hosting Zoom "Happy Hours" with friends, virtual meetings are part of our daily lives. What should we do before turning on that tiny little camera?

Paula Sands Live

Stress Management & Individual Wellness

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Stress is a normal part of life, but it's important to build healthy stress management skills. This segment offers strong ideas that can help anyone when stress starts to mount.

News

Henry County Courthouse closed Monday due to COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The courthouse will reopen on Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Iowa State to go forward with plans for 25,000 fans at first football game, COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place

Updated: 1 hours ago
Iowa State said it plans to allow fans who purchased season tickets to attend the season opener on September 12.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report more than 600 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 64,713, with a positivity rate of 10.2 percent, and 1,112 total deaths since the pandemic began.

Paula Sands Live

Discover Peoria

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
If you're looking for a road trip to a city and surrounding area with a rich history and numerous attractions---no matter your preferences when it comes to activities and amenities---Peoria has a lot to offer!

Paula Sands Live

Skincare Solutions for Mask Wearing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Masks can be hard on your skin, causing problems that range from acne and peeling skin to rashes and itchiness. This PSL guest has some skincare solutions that can both prevent and treat any of these unfortunate conditions.

News

Geneseo asking residents to conserve water

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Geneseo has experienced a mechanical issue with one of its four wells that supply water.

Back To School

Central DeWitt Community School District in need of bus drivers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
There will no longer be in-town bus routes beginning September 8.