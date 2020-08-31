New Mom? Eat This, Not That!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jennifer Ritchie, Internationally Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) and author of the new release The Smart Parents Guide to Breastfeeding, joined PSL to share important information covered in her book.

Jennifer’s goal is to help new mothers transition into parenthood easily by offering educated information for everyone about not only breastfeeding but taking care of women postpartum. Breastfeeding carries its own mixed bag of challenges that can frustrate the calmest of parents. Most of the segment covers tips about the best foods to eat during breastfeeding.

Myth Busters : For example, eating spicy food or broccoli will not make your baby gassy and fussy, but a glass of milk or some chocolate covered almonds can! The food needs to contain a protein that enters the mother’s bloodstream in order to enter the breastmilk, so most foods simply change the flavor of the milk but don’t cause issues.

Excellent foods to eat include oatmeal, barley, brown rice, beans, sesame, dark green leafy vegetables, apricots, dates, figs and cooked green papaya.

Gassy, fussy, or excessive crying (colic) statistically Baby - the most common cause of a food protein intolerance is dairy products. Because whey is a natural component of milk, avoid yogurt, ice cream, sour cream, and other dairy products. (a switch to coconut or rice milk is preferred) Always read food labels and look for hidden sources of the cow’s milk protein including whey, casein, and ingredients that start with the prefix “lact-.” These ingredients can be found in cookies, waffles, and salad dressings. After cow’s milk, other foods to consider are nuts, chocolate, egg whites, corn, pork, citrus fruits, berries and tomatoes. I typically recommend to stop eating/drinking dairy for 72 hours, then start eliminating more foods one at a time if symptoms persist.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.