Niabi Zoo: Monkey has successful surgery for cancerous tumor

Keeya, a female Eastern Black and White Colobus monkey, positive for Leiomyosarcoma, a form of cancer.
Keeya, a female Eastern Black and White Colobus monkey, positive for Leiomyosarcoma, a form of cancer.(Niabi Zoo)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Niabi Zoo says one of its monkeys had a cancerous tumor and the surgery to remove it went well.

Keeya, a female Eastern Black and White Colobus monkey, positive for Leiomyosarcoma, a form of cancer, after a zookeeper noticed a small amount of blood in her enclosure.

Keeya had surgery on March 27.

“The surgery went beautifully” Niabi Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Hughes said. “It could not have gone better. Now after monitoring her for these five months we are optimistic, confident even, that she will live a long, healthy life”.

“We are thrilled to be able to report on such a positive outcome” said Niabi Zoo Director Lee Jackson. “It would not be an exaggeration to say that this magnificent animal would not be with us today if it were not for the remarkable team of animal keepers, veterinarians, medical technicians, and medical specialist who worked together to treat Keeya.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

