Parents of Mich. boy with special needs say thief stole modified tricycle

Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WDIV) – A Michigan family said a tricycle built for a boy with special needs was stolen from their home.

They’re asking for the thief to return the tricycle, no questions asked.

It took Jennifer and Nicholas Kraft a long time to find the right kind of tricycle for their 12-year-old son Leland – and more time to get it shipped in pieces, and even more time giving it upgrades.

Leland’s uncle built and modified the tricycle so Leland – who was born with cerebral palsy and was recently diagnosed with autism – could join his sisters on their rides.

Leland only had the tricycle for a few weeks. It was stolen overnight Thursday.

“It just seems like all that hard work that we did to actually get it shipped here, because of everything that’s going on, and my brother-in-law’s work on the bike, it just kind of seems like it went to waste,” Nicholas Kraft said.

The loss was difficult to explain to Leland.

“I don’t know if he felt targeted individually, but he was mad,” Kraft said. “He was trying to figure out why someone would steal his bike.”

Kraft said he’s looked all over the neighborhood and has been hunting for a listing on social media, but he’s had no luck.

The tricycle wasn’t cheap, either. It cost around $500 – but to the Krafts, it’s worth so much more.

“It was more so about his independence,” Kraft said. “His sisters can ride their bikes, and we wanted him to be able to go for walks and bike rides and join in on the fun.”

Though the Krafts have started a GoFundMe to replace the tricycle, they had a message for the person who stole from Leland.

“If you have it, return it. If you got rid of it, I don’t know … pay us for it,” Jennifer Kraft said. “I don’t want to turn them in. I just want my kid to have his bike back.”

