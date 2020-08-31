Advertisement

Police investigating shooting after man dies in East Moline

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are investigating a shooting after a man died in East Moline from a gunshot wound.

At approximately 3:23 a.m. on Sunday, Silvis and East Moline police responded to the area of 19th and 18th Avenue in East Moline after reports of a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, police determined an aggravated discharge of a firearm occurred in Silvis in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue Court.

Officers then responded to the area where the crime scene was located.

Police say the man passed away and Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified him as Jeremy Jackson of East Moline. An autopsy is set for this week.

Silvis Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Niabi Zoo: Monkey has successful surgery for cancerous tumor

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Keeya, a female Eastern Black and White Colobus monkey, positive for Leiomyosarcoma.

News

Some Illinois road construction projects could be delayed until next year

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Transportation officials say priority will be given to safety improvements.

News

University of Iowa athletics pausing workouts due to coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Hawkeye athletes and staff will no longer be participating in practices or other official activities during the coming week, officials said on Monday.

Crime

Teen charged with leading Davenport police on chase in stolen vehicle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Bond was set Monday morning at $5,000 cash-only.

Latest News

News

Henry County Courthouse closed Monday due to COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The courthouse will reopen on Tuesday.

News

Iowa State to go forward with plans for 25,000 fans at first football game, COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place

Updated: 3 hours ago
Iowa State said it plans to allow fans who purchased season tickets to attend the season opener on September 12.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report more than 600 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 64,713, with a positivity rate of 10.2 percent, and 1,112 total deaths since the pandemic began.

News

Geneseo asking residents to conserve water

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Geneseo has experienced a mechanical issue with one of its four wells that supply water.

Back To School

Central DeWitt Community School District in need of bus drivers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
There will no longer be in-town bus routes beginning September 8.

Back To School

Eligibility guidelines announced for free, reduced-priced meals at Illinois schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The USDA extended several nationwide waivers through the end of the 2020-21 school year.