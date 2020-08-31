Police investigating shooting after man dies in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are investigating a shooting after a man died in East Moline from a gunshot wound.

At approximately 3:23 a.m. on Sunday, Silvis and East Moline police responded to the area of 19th and 18th Avenue in East Moline after reports of a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, police determined an aggravated discharge of a firearm occurred in Silvis in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue Court.

Officers then responded to the area where the crime scene was located.

Police say the man passed away and Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified him as Jeremy Jackson of East Moline. An autopsy is set for this week.

Silvis Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren says the investigation is ongoing.

