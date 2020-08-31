Advertisement

QC Disaster Relief collecting supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Laura

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - QC Disaster Relief is gathering supplies for those in Texas and Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Laura.

The organization has four drop-off locations along with a list of needed items. Some of the items include things like cleaning supplies, non-perishable food and toiletries.

Here are the following drop-off locations:

  • The Apostolic Sanctuary, Silvis
  • Blackhawk Bank & Trust, Silvis
  • Farmers Insurance - Antwony Doss, Davenport
  • Farmers Insurance - Dave Williams, Moline

