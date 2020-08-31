QC Disaster Relief collecting supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Laura

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - QC Disaster Relief is gathering supplies for those in Texas and Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Laura.

The organization has four drop-off locations along with a list of needed items. Some of the items include things like cleaning supplies, non-perishable food and toiletries.

Here are the following drop-off locations:

The Apostolic Sanctuary, Silvis

Blackhawk Bank & Trust, Silvis

Farmers Insurance - Antwony Doss, Davenport

Farmers Insurance - Dave Williams, Moline

