Rudy’s Tacos announces QC campaign to screen for prostate cancer

A Quad City restaurant chain is raising money to help pay for prostate cancer screenings. Rudy’s Tacos, which has eleven restaurants in the QCA, announced the campaign to benefit the organization known as UsToo. Rudy’s Tacos has been a longtime supporter of the group, since its founder, Rudy Quijas, passed away at the age of 55 from prostate cancer.

Rudy’s is donating the money received throughout the campaign to UsToo for prostate cancer screenings. The prostate cancer support group also provides information and support for patients and their families.

Men with no family history should be screened for prostate cancer by age 50 or by age 40, if they have a family history or are African American.

