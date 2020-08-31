Sherrard school nurse adjusts to new COVID challenges

SHERRARD, Ill. (KWQC) -Sanya Boucher is the head nurse in the Sherrard school district and is facing a school year like no other as the district is doing its best to keep things as safe, and normal, as possible. But monitoring the health conditions of the roughly 1,400 students in the district is quite the challenge.

“If the individual has a headache, if the individual has a runny nose, or they have a stomach ache, or a cough or any of those listed COVID symptoms we have to send them home it’s not like they have to have more than one it’s just any anyone,” said Boucher, “And then not only does the student has to go home but their siblings have to go home and if their parents work in the district they have to go home as well, that’s difficult for some people you know?”

One of the other major challenges is making sure students are approved to get back into the classroom.

“I just had a parent call today and say their healthcare provider didn’t feel like they didn’t need to see the child, well that doesn’t help the parent get the child back into school, that doesn’t help the nurses because then we have to say no they can’t come back because we have to follow IDPH guidelines,” said Boucher.

“Sometimes healthcare providers don’t want to cooperate...we just can’t accept a note that says they have to return to school, they have to list an alternative diagnosis,” said Boucher.

But with zero confirmed cases so far, Boucher credits the students’ behavior that’s keeping everyone safe.

“Everybody had their mask on there was one student who didn’t have their mask on and I said to them, I said ‘hey, put your mask back on!’ ‘Oh! I forgot’ he had just been coming from lunch and he put it on right away and he was very cooperative,” said Boucher, “And I’ve heard even preschoolers they’re doing very well with their masks and that’s just mind-boggling to all of us.”

