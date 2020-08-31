Advertisement

Sherrard school nurse adjusts to new COVID challenges

In the schools third week, the district has not had any confirmed cases of COVID-19
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERRARD, Ill. (KWQC) -Sanya Boucher is the head nurse in the Sherrard school district and is facing a school year like no other as the district is doing its best to keep things as safe, and normal, as possible. But monitoring the health conditions of the roughly 1,400 students in the district is quite the challenge.

“If the individual has a headache, if the individual has a runny nose, or they have a stomach ache, or a cough or any of those listed COVID symptoms we have to send them home it’s not like they have to have more than one it’s just any anyone,” said Boucher, “And then not only does the student has to go home but their siblings have to go home and if their parents work in the district they have to go home as well, that’s difficult for some people you know?”

One of the other major challenges is making sure students are approved to get back into the classroom.

“I just had a parent call today and say their healthcare provider didn’t feel like they didn’t need to see the child, well that doesn’t help the parent get the child back into school, that doesn’t help the nurses because then we have to say no they can’t come back because we have to follow IDPH guidelines,” said Boucher.

“Sometimes healthcare providers don’t want to cooperate...we just can’t accept a note that says they have to return to school, they have to list an alternative diagnosis,” said Boucher.

But with zero confirmed cases so far, Boucher credits the students’ behavior that’s keeping everyone safe.

“Everybody had their mask on there was one student who didn’t have their mask on and I said to them, I said ‘hey, put your mask back on!’ ‘Oh! I forgot’ he had just been coming from lunch and he put it on right away and he was very cooperative,” said Boucher, “And I’ve heard even preschoolers they’re doing very well with their masks and that’s just mind-boggling to all of us.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kanye West to remain on Iowa ballot

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Collin Schopp
Rapper Kanye West will remain on Iowa presidential ballot, despite objections.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Biggsville man facing drug charges following domestic disturbance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Deputies were first responding to what they thought was a medical call.

News

Rudy’s Tacos announces QC campaign to screen for prostate cancer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The restaurant founder died of prostate cancer at age 55

Latest News

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 1,668 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, seven deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 235,023 cases and 8,026 total deaths since the pandemic began.

News

Niabi Zoo: Monkey has successful surgery for cancerous tumor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Keeya, a female Eastern Black and White Colobus monkey, positive for Leiomyosarcoma.

News

Some Illinois road construction projects could be delayed until next year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Transportation officials say priority will be given to safety improvements.

News

University of Iowa athletics pausing workouts due to coronavirus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Hawkeye athletes and staff will no longer be participating in practices or other official activities during the coming week, officials said on Monday.

News

Police investigating shooting after man dies in East Moline

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A 33-year-old man died after being shot early Sunday morning.

Crime

Teen charged with leading Davenport police on chase in stolen vehicle

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Bond was set Monday morning at $5,000 cash-only.