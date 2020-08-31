Advertisement

Showers & Thunderstorms This Afternoon

Cold front moves through today
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Our next weather maker arrives this afternoon, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms to the region. We’re not expecting anything to become severe as rain chances linger into the evening hours. Highs should reach the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. Look for a chance for showers and storms redeveloping again Tuesday, with cooler readings in the 70′s to near 80 degrees. We’ll warm back into the 80′s Wednesday and Thursday, before entering a cooler spell of weather Friday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. High: 81°.Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms early this evening. Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 58°. Wind: N 5 mph.

MONDAY:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 79°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

