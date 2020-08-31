Advertisement

Skincare Solutions for Mask Wearing

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Kelly Daniels, Sephora Beauty Manager inside Northpark Mall’s JC Penney location in Davenport, is the guest addressing what she is the #1 skincare concern based on customer inquiries at her store: irritation caused by long-term mask wearing! Daniels says people are complaining about dryness, breakouts, redness, and other issues associated with the constant facial cover up.

Daniels suggested that customers consider the “SOS” (Save Our Skin) kits that Sephora has put together featuring many of their top-selling products that will help address the dermatological problems.

