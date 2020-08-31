Skubie Mageza: Pro Athlete Boycotts

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Two nights prior to this segment, Skubie Mageza spoke out during the 10 p.m. newscast about some professional athletes refusing to play as a protest against racism in the aftermath of the latest shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. If you missed his statement, it is replayed here. Mageza discusses viewer and community reaction with Paula.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.