Small business owners concerned as Iowa COVID rates spike

Iowa has seen 1,000 new daily cases over three of the past four days
(Source: AP)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Over the course of the entire pandemic, Iowa has not had new daily cases of COVID-19 reach the quadruple digits until this week. The state has had over 1,000 new daily cases in three of the past four days. The news leaves small business owners concerned about what could happen next.

“It’s just a nice hobby and if we don’t get to express that and share our passion with other people you know it is kind of heartbreaking, especially with the time and everything we’re dealing with right now,” said Krysta Lannan, who operates Dutch Sisters Bakery at the Freight House farmer’s market in Davenport.

Scott Smith of Wolf Ridge Gardens said he couldn’t make it if he had to shut down operation at the market.

“This probably is at least half of my income right here,” said Smith, “It would be affected tremendously, I could not survive just out there, no way.”

For Darryl Howlett who operates Bayside Bistro, the pandemic has affected both his farmer’s market stand and store location.

“It’s been a struggle at times, starting in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic we had to restrict our hours, no dining in, and then down here we were not allowed to come down here to the farmer’s market until about late June,” said Howlett.

In terms of recent shutdowns, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has shut down bars, nightclubs, and other similar businesses in six Iowa counties until September 20. These counties though, which include Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story, include large universities and the move comes to slow transmission among people age 19-24 who have returned to school.

