SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Some Illinois road construction projects could be delayed until next year because of lower than anticipated gas tax revenues due to the pandemic.

Transportation officials say they haven’t yet assessed how many projects might be pushed back, but priority will be given to safety improvements.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, from March through June gas tax revenues were down $82 million from the same period last year because fewer people are driving.

