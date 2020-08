QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - As we head into the next work week, the Quad Cities has a higher provability . The Quad Cities will welcome rain chances late Monday morning!

The Precipitation Outlook for Monday-Friday is looking favorable for rain chances. (kwqc)

By the late morning and into the afternoon there will be chances for scattered showers and a thundershower. We could use the rain!

Rain chances are best in the early afternoon Monday for the Quad Cities. (kwqc)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.