QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - As we head into the next work week, the Quad Cities has the potential to see above average precipitation. The Quad Cities will welcome rain chances late Monday morning!

The Precipitation Outlook for Monday-Friday is looking favorable for rain chances. (kwqc)

By the late morning and into the afternoon there will be chances for scattered showers and a thundershower. We could use the rain!

Rain chances are best in the early afternoon Monday for the Quad Cities. (kwqc)

