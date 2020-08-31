Stress Management & Individual Wellness

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Matt Martenson, Licensed Mental Health Counselor & owner of QC Counselor in Davenport, returns to PSL to address stress management and how stress is a normal reactive part of individual wellness. That’s right---stress and anxiety are as natural as breathing! It all depends on how much is “just right” as opposed to “out of control” and how we manage our reactions when stressed.

Martenson addresses many important talking points within the interview including the stress curve, how we SHOULD NOT believe everything we think because our brain (in its protective mode) can create cognitive distortions including “catastrophizing” situations or applying harsh labeling onto ourselves or others (he’s a loser, I’m a loser, this is hopeless, he’s just a bad person, etc.), and building a resilience kit that works (such as breathing, exercise, meditation, prayer or time in nature).

QC Counselor / 2028 East 38th Street, Suites 3-5 / Davenport, IA / 563-424-2016 / Gethelp@qccounselor.com / QC Counselor: Facebook

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.