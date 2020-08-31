Advertisement

Stress Management & Individual Wellness

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Matt Martenson, Licensed Mental Health Counselor & owner of QC Counselor in Davenport, returns to PSL to address stress management and how stress is a normal reactive part of individual wellness. That’s right---stress and anxiety are as natural as breathing! It all depends on how much is “just right” as opposed to “out of control” and how we manage our reactions when stressed.

Martenson addresses many important talking points within the interview including the stress curve, how we SHOULD NOT believe everything we think because our brain (in its protective mode) can create cognitive distortions including “catastrophizing” situations or applying harsh labeling onto ourselves or others (he’s a loser, I’m a loser, this is hopeless, he’s just a bad person, etc.), and building a resilience kit that works (such as breathing, exercise, meditation, prayer or time in nature).

QC Counselor / 2028 East 38th Street, Suites 3-5 / Davenport, IA / 563-424-2016 / Gethelp@qccounselor.com / QC Counselor: Facebook

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police investigating shooting after man dies in East Moline

Updated: seconds ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A 33-year-old man died after being shot early Sunday morning.

Crime

Teen charged with leading Davenport police on chase in stolen vehicle

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Bond was set Monday morning at $5,000 cash-only.

Paula Sands Live

Looking Your Best for Virtual Meetings

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Whether you are working at home, job searching or hosting Zoom "Happy Hours" with friends, virtual meetings are part of our daily lives. What should we do before turning on that tiny little camera?

News

Henry County Courthouse closed Monday due to COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The courthouse will reopen on Tuesday.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

New Mom? Eat This, Not That!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Have you heard the old wives tale that eating spicy foods can make your baby gassy? Not true! That's just one of the myths debunked by this PSL guest who explains which are the best and worst foods to eat while nursing a baby.

News

Iowa State to go forward with plans for 25,000 fans at first football game, COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place

Updated: 1 hours ago
Iowa State said it plans to allow fans who purchased season tickets to attend the season opener on September 12.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report more than 600 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 64,713, with a positivity rate of 10.2 percent, and 1,112 total deaths since the pandemic began.

Paula Sands Live

Discover Peoria

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
If you're looking for a road trip to a city and surrounding area with a rich history and numerous attractions---no matter your preferences when it comes to activities and amenities---Peoria has a lot to offer!

Paula Sands Live

Skincare Solutions for Mask Wearing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Masks can be hard on your skin, causing problems that range from acne and peeling skin to rashes and itchiness. This PSL guest has some skincare solutions that can both prevent and treat any of these unfortunate conditions.

News

Geneseo asking residents to conserve water

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Geneseo has experienced a mechanical issue with one of its four wells that supply water.