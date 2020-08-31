Advertisement

Teen charged with leading Davenport police on chase in stolen vehicle

Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 16-year-old is facing felony adult charges after police say he led them on a chase while driving a stolen vehicle Sunday afternoon.

Joesaiah Marquez Armstrong, of Newton, Iowa, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and eluding. Both charges are a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison.

Bond was set Monday morning at $5,000 cash-only. He will be arraigned Sept. 24, court records show.

TV6 is naming Armstrong because he has been charged as an adult.

Davenport officers responded just before 3 p.m. to Genesis West for a teen boy who was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, police said in a media release.

Officers obtained a description of the vehicle, identified in court records as a black 2013 Kia Sportage, that dropped the teen off at the hospital.

At 4:12 p.m., officers located the car and tried to stop it in the area of 16th and Vine Street, according to the release.

The vehicle, which was driven by Armstrong, did not stop, according to arrest affidavits filed in his case.

Officers chased the car to the 200 block of West 13th Street and four people ran from the car. Three of the four were immediately apprehended, according to the release.

Police said in the release charges are pending against two male teenagers and one female teenager.

Two handguns, a Sig Sauer .380 automatic handgun and a Smith and Wesson .357 revolver, were found in the vehicle, according to the affidavits.

Witnesses told officers Armstrong and others in the car were handling the firearms, according to the affidavits.

Armstrong is an adjudicated juvenile on a felony conviction out of Scott County as of February 2018 and is prohibited for owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to the affidavits.

Police said in the release that preliminary information indicated that the gunshot wound the teen suffered was unintentionally self-inflicted.

The car was reported stolen from the 1100 block of East Garfield Street early Sunday. Detectives are following up on the incident.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call the police department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Henry County Courthouse closed Monday due to COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The courthouse will reopen on Tuesday.

News

Iowa State to go forward with plans for 25,000 fans at first football game, COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place

Updated: 1 hours ago
Iowa State said it plans to allow fans who purchased season tickets to attend the season opener on September 12.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report more than 600 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 64,713, with a positivity rate of 10.2 percent, and 1,112 total deaths since the pandemic began.

News

Geneseo asking residents to conserve water

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Geneseo has experienced a mechanical issue with one of its four wells that supply water.

Latest News

Back To School

Central DeWitt Community School District in need of bus drivers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
There will no longer be in-town bus routes beginning September 8.

Back To School

Eligibility guidelines announced for free, reduced-priced meals at Illinois schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The USDA extended several nationwide waivers through the end of the 2020-21 school year.

News

Henry County Courthouse closed Monday due to COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Geneseo asking residents to conserve water

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-80 eastbound near Walcott

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Some Illinois road construction projects could be delayed until next year

Updated: 4 hours ago