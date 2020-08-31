Teen charged with leading Davenport police on chase in stolen vehicle

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 16-year-old is facing felony adult charges after police say he led them on a chase while driving a stolen vehicle Sunday afternoon.

Joesaiah Marquez Armstrong, of Newton, Iowa, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and eluding. Both charges are a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison.

Bond was set Monday morning at $5,000 cash-only. He will be arraigned Sept. 24, court records show.

TV6 is naming Armstrong because he has been charged as an adult.

Davenport officers responded just before 3 p.m. to Genesis West for a teen boy who was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, police said in a media release.

Officers obtained a description of the vehicle, identified in court records as a black 2013 Kia Sportage, that dropped the teen off at the hospital.

At 4:12 p.m., officers located the car and tried to stop it in the area of 16th and Vine Street, according to the release.

The vehicle, which was driven by Armstrong, did not stop, according to arrest affidavits filed in his case.

Officers chased the car to the 200 block of West 13th Street and four people ran from the car. Three of the four were immediately apprehended, according to the release.

Police said in the release charges are pending against two male teenagers and one female teenager.

Two handguns, a Sig Sauer .380 automatic handgun and a Smith and Wesson .357 revolver, were found in the vehicle, according to the affidavits.

Witnesses told officers Armstrong and others in the car were handling the firearms, according to the affidavits.

Armstrong is an adjudicated juvenile on a felony conviction out of Scott County as of February 2018 and is prohibited for owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to the affidavits.

Police said in the release that preliminary information indicated that the gunshot wound the teen suffered was unintentionally self-inflicted.

The car was reported stolen from the 1100 block of East Garfield Street early Sunday. Detectives are following up on the incident.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call the police department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

