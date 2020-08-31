The Highlight Zone is Back!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

TV6′s Joey Donia joined PSL to remind everyone that the QCA’s high school football season kicks off this weekend and that means the return of KWQC’s Hightlight Zone during the 10 p.m. Friday newscasts. There is nothing normal about this year’s back-to-school or football season, but it’s still important (and fun) to celebrate the fact that the kids will be out there on the gridiron!

KWQC Highlight Zone now has a presence beyond on-air, viewers can follow the feature on Facebook.

Assumption leads West 34-0 after the 1st quarter at Brady Stadium Posted by KWQC Highlight Zone on Friday, August 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.