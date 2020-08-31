The Highlight Zone is Back!
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
TV6′s Joey Donia joined PSL to remind everyone that the QCA’s high school football season kicks off this weekend and that means the return of KWQC’s Hightlight Zone during the 10 p.m. Friday newscasts. There is nothing normal about this year’s back-to-school or football season, but it’s still important (and fun) to celebrate the fact that the kids will be out there on the gridiron!
KWQC Highlight Zone now has a presence beyond on-air, viewers can follow the feature on Facebook.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.