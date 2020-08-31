Advertisement

Three people apprehended after Davenport vehicle pursuit

Credit: Kyle Johnson
Credit: Kyle Johnson(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A vehicle pursuit in Davenport on Sunday resulted in the apprehension of three people, according to Davenport Police Dept.

Police said it happened at approximately 4:09 p.m. and it’s related to a shots fired call. It ended on 31st. St. near Harrison St.

The vehicle did not crash and there were no injuries. The incident is still under investigation by police.

