Three people apprehended after Davenport vehicle pursuit

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A vehicle pursuit in Davenport on Sunday resulted in the apprehension of three people, according to Davenport Police Dept.

Police said it happened at approximately 4:09 p.m. and it’s related to a shots fired call. It ended on 31st. St. near Harrison St.

The vehicle did not crash and there were no injuries. The incident is still under investigation by police.

