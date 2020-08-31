TV6 INVESTIGATES: Judge denies motion for new trial in 1980 Muscatine murder

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - William Beeman, 63, is serving life in prison in the 1980 stabbing death of Michiel Winkel at Wildcat Den State Park.

Beeman and his attorneys filed a motion in early June, requesting a new trial. On Aug. 3, Judge Stuart Werling presided over a hearing on Beeman’s motion for a new trial via Zoom, which lasted approximately four hours.

TV6 has learned Werling ruled in favor of the State, denying Beeman’s motion for a new trial.

Erica Nichols Cook, Director of the Wrongful Conviction Division of the State Public Defender’s Office, and one of Beeman’s attorneys, told TV6 on Monday, “Mr. Beeman is, of course, disappointed in the ruling and we are continuing to evaluate his options moving forward to prove his innocence.”

There is still a pending matter in the court in the 1980 murder case, a Motion for Post-Conviction DNA Testing, filed by Beeman and his attorneys. The requested evidence has not been located, according to court filings, and destruction orders for any evidence have not been produced by investigators. Beeman is also represented by attorneys from the Midwest Innocence Project and The Exoneration Project.

Beeman attended the hearing on a motion for a new trial via video conference from the Iowa State Penitentiary, where he is serving his life sentence. The defense presented witnesses, including expert testimony, during the hearing. More details, including arguments provided by the State and Beeman’s counsel can be found, here.

Representing the State during the hearing was Special Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren.

A statement from the Muscatine County Attorney’s Office reads, “The Muscatine County Attorney’s Office is pleased to deliver this ruling to the Winkel family and the citizens of Muscatine County. The County Attorney’s Office and the various law enforcement agencies, including the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Criminal Investigations - State of Iowa, worked diligently to continue to see that justice was done in this case.”

In the 10-page filing from Aug. 28, where Werling denied Beeman’s motion for a new trial, he provided multiple reasons for the decision, including that the expert scientific evidence presented during the hearing is not new evidence. Werling also said the timeline witnesses presented were of no value to the defense, arguing a list of the potential witnesses was presented to Beeman prior to his original trial.

Background on the case:

Winkel’s nude body was found on April 26, 1980. Court records say she had been kicked in the head, choked, and stabbed 17 times in the chest. Winkel also had a laceration to her head. Documents say she had been “sexually assaulted at or near the time of her murder.”

Prosecutors argued during trial that Beeman, a then-disc jockey at a night club, and Winkel randomly met in Muscatine on April 21, 1980. Prosecutors alleged he raped and killed her after she rejected his advances.

Beeman’s lawyers said there were 11 suspects prior to him, and that he has maintained his innocence with the exception of a ‘coerced confession.’

In the Aug. 28 filing by Werling, he wrote, “the alternate suspects present more speculation to the court and has previously been litigated,” arguing the court previously knew about the alternate suspects and that Beeman and his attorneys failed to show any new evidence in the matter of alternate suspects.

According to the sworn statement signed by Beeman in 1980, he picked up Winkel on his motorcycle and the two stopped at Wildcat Den State Park, where they were “ready to make love” when she changed her mind.

The filing states as she was getting up, she kneed him and as a reflex, he kicked her in the head with his steel toe boots.

The document, signed by Beeman states, “I don’t remember if I carried her somewhere or just layed [sic] her back down. I don’t remember if I had sex with her or not. I had my knife with me but I don’t remember stabbing her. The next thing I remember is talking to someone at the plaza, I’m not sure who that was… I know I have a temper problem and I feel thats [sic] why I did this. I did not plan or intend to do this. I did not know Michele before this particular night. Since this has happened I checked my boots to see if there was any blood on them and I didn’t see any blood. I was wearing my blue nylon coat with the white pin stripe X think blue jeans and I can’t remember what shirt I had on. I’m not sure who washed my clothes but they have been washed since this happened. I must of wiped the knife off when it happened because I looked at it the next time I used it and I never saw any blood on it.”

Beeman has argued for years that the confession is false and he signed it to end an unrecorded interrogation that left him scared and confused.

In the filing where Werling denied a motion for a new trial, he referenced the alleged coerced confession, writing, “Defendant has already litigated the issue of a coerced confession many times.” The filing said the claim by Beeman has previously been denied by the court.

