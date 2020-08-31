Advertisement

Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

The TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week is announced on Sunday nights at 10:00 p.m.
The TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week is announced on Sunday nights at 10:00 p.m.
By Joey Donia
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cast your vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week by visiting the Highlight Zone page here on twitter. The poll will be open until Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Here are the nominees:

- Hannah Cousins: Central Swimming

- Tom Bumann: Geneseo Golf

-Caden Kipper: Pleasant Valley Football

-Ella McLaughlin: North Scott Volleyball

-Jacob Belha: Sherrard Cross Country

-Monika Birski: Moline Tennis

