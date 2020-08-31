Advertisement

Warm Sunshine and A Few Clouds Sunday

Rain Chances Ahead Monday & Tuesday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Tonight skies will be mostly clear and conditions will be comfortable with temperatures in the 70s. With high pressure to our east winds have been coming out of the south, but that won’t last long. A cold front will move through tomorrow and is bringing chances for scattered showers and storms by the afternoon. Temperatures will stay near or below average through the week, with afternoons in the 70s and low 80s.

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Low: 59°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Afternoon scattered showers and storms. High: 81°. Wind: S/NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58°. Wind: N 0-10 mph.

High pressure moving off to the east will allow a mix of clouds and sun over the region for your Sunday. Conditions should remain dry and mild, with highs in the 70's to lower 80's.

We get to enjoy a break from the oppressive heat and humidity this afternoon, with a mix of clouds and sunshine, as well as milder temperatures.

Mostly sunny and pleasant today, with highs in the 70's to lower 80's

