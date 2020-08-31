Warm Sunshine and A Few Clouds Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Tonight skies will be mostly clear and conditions will be comfortable with temperatures in the 70s. With high pressure to our east winds have been coming out of the south, but that won’t last long. A cold front will move through tomorrow and is bringing chances for scattered showers and storms by the afternoon. Temperatures will stay near or below average through the week, with afternoons in the 70s and low 80s.

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Low: 59°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Afternoon scattered showers and storms. High: 81°. Wind: S/NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58°. Wind: N 0-10 mph.

