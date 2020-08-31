Advertisement

West Burlington Elementary closes on first day due to water main break

By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - West Burlington Elementary School closed on Monday, August 31 due to a broken water main, according to the school district’s website.

Students in the West Burlington School District were scheduled to start the school year on Monday.

The school district says the junior high and high school will still be open on Monday as scheduled.

