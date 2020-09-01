Advertisement

Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Sam Wiley from Rock Island County Animal Care & Control introduced the audience to Wilbur looking for a forever home. The dog is adorable (of course!) and long & lanky and is what Wiley describes as “such a nice dog”. Later in the interview, she admits “loving the dog!”.

If you have questions about Wilbur or are interested in other animals at the shelter, you are advised to fill out an online application. The shelter will then call to set an appointment for a visit. All services are still being done on a “curbside” basis (no pop-in visits). Although the shelter is now offering “Look-See” hours on Tuesdays & Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m. See more below in a QCPaws Facebook post below.

4001 78th Avenue / Moline, IL 61265 / Phone: (309) 558-DOGS (3647)

We have extended the look-see event for this Tuesday and Wednesday and next Tuesday and Wednesday. Hope to see you...

Posted by Qc Paws on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

