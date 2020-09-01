Bettendorf Police seeking public’s help to identify two theft suspects
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects in thefts from both Uptown Vapors and the QC Mart in Downtown Bettendorf.
“I guess when you gotta have a Choco Taco and you want to vape, you just can’t wait,” the police department said in a Facebook post.
Any information can be sent via private message to the Bettendorf Police Department Facebook page. You can also contact Officer Cristina Thomas at (563) 344-2456.
