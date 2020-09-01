Bettendorf Police seeking public’s help to identify two theft suspects

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects in thefts from both Uptown Vapors and the QC Mart in Downtown Bettendorf.

“I guess when you gotta have a Choco Taco and you want to vape, you just can’t wait,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Any information can be sent via private message to the Bettendorf Police Department Facebook page. You can also contact Officer Cristina Thomas at (563) 344-2456.

***ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY*** We could use your help identifying the two subjects in the pictures below. They are suspects... Posted by Bettendorf Police Department on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.