Child Abuse Council’s annual Lifesaver Celebration goes virtual this year

Child Abuse Council Logo
Child Abuse Council Logo(Child Abuse Council)
By Angela Rose
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Child Abuse Council’s annual Lifesaver Celebration is going virtual this year as a “No-Show Gala.”

It is typically the agency’s largest annual fundraising event but this year it will be reformatted due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Lifesaver Celebration No-Show Gala will instead be an online fundraising campaign that will run through the month of September.

“During these difficult times, when the risk of child abuse is higher than it’s ever been due to the increased isolation and stress in our community caused by COVID-19, your support will continue to give the Child Abuse Counsil the opportunity to lead community efforts in keeping children safe, building strong family bonds and creating a community free of child abuse,” said Brooke Hendrickx, Child Abuse Council Director of Development and Communications.

Anyone who would like to donate can donate on the Child Abuse Council’s website.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

