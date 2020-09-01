Clinton County Communications dispatcher saves a life over the weekend

CLINTON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton County Communications dispatcher saved a life over the weekend.

Clinton County Communications says all of its telecommunicators are EMD and CPR certified.

Dispatcher Becky Goodhart put those skills to use on Saturday at an Illinois campground to save a life.

According to Clinton County Communications, Goodhart was at a campground when she heard someone needing help. She assessed the situation like she is trained, called for more help and began CPR.

Clinton County Communications says the patient had a pulse and was breathing by the time the ambulance arrived.

Goodhart received praise in a Facebook post for saving lives both on and off duty.

