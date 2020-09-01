Advertisement

Clinton County Communications dispatcher saves a life over the weekend

(WCJB)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton County Communications dispatcher saved a life over the weekend.

Clinton County Communications says all of its telecommunicators are EMD and CPR certified.

Dispatcher Becky Goodhart put those skills to use on Saturday at an Illinois campground to save a life.

According to Clinton County Communications, Goodhart was at a campground when she heard someone needing help. She assessed the situation like she is trained, called for more help and began CPR.

Clinton County Communications says the patient had a pulse and was breathing by the time the ambulance arrived.

Goodhart received praise in a Facebook post for saving lives both on and off duty.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Child Abuse Council’s annual Lifesaver Celebration goes virtual this year

Updated: moments ago
|
By Angela Rose
It is typically the agency’s largest annual fundraising event.

Sports

Rock Island native Madison Keys playing in US Open

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It was unclear if the 2020 US Open was going to happen this year due to COVID-19.

News

Secretary Pate recruiting Iowans to serve as poll workers on Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Polls will be open in all 99 counties on November 3.

News

Mercer County mobile COVID-19 testing site opens Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Mercer County mobile COVID-19 testing site opens Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It is located at 305 NW 7th Street and operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 684 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 65,397, with a positivity rate of 10.3%, and 1,121 total deaths.

News

Bettendorf Police seeking public’s help to identify two theft suspects

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say thefts occurred at both Uptown Vapors and the QC Mart in Downtown Bettendorf.

Back To School

Positive COVID-19 test at Mercer County High School

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
An individual has tested positive for COVID-19 at the high school.

News

lllinois and Iowa airports receive millions in infrastructure grants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Iowa airports will receive $23.1 million and Illinois will be awarded $25.5 million.

News

Positive COVID-19 test at Mercer County High School

Updated: 4 hours ago