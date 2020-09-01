Corn Moon Visible Tonight

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The September full moon, known as the “Corn Moon” will be full at 12:22AM Wednesday morning. It will come up in the ESE sky tonight at 7:49PM. We will have clouds around then, but they should clear in time for the full viewing overnight. It is also known as the Harvest Moon as it’s the closest full moon the autumnal equinox. The Corn/Harvest moon is one that Native Americans considered the one that signaled corn was ready to harvest, or close to it.

