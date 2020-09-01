Advertisement

Firefighters respond to overnight Davenport house fire

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport home was damaged in an overnight fire.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Davenport Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Brown Street.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the home.

Fire officials told TV6 the family made it out safely. The fire alarms were in working order.

As a result of the fire, there is damage to the kitchen area and where flames spread to other parts of the home. Firefighters say the van outside also caught fire.

