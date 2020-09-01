Advertisement

Full Service QCA Travel Agency

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Gulliver’s Travel took the top spot in the travel category in the Locals Love Us poll. Andy Koski of Gulliver’s Travel came on PSL to talk about what makes his agency #1 (including working extra hard on cancelling trips or re-booking destination because of COVID restrictions!).

Koski explains the difficulties associated planning vacations right now---but also stresses how important it is to hire the personal assistance of an agency to handle all the last-minute hassles in the event of cancellations or other unexpected events. Travel agents have inside information and know all the short cuts that can meet emergency needs of customers.

Gulliver’s Travel has three agency locations in the Quad Cities:

  • 4500 16TH ST, Moline, IL (309) 762-8800
  • 874 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA (563) 359-6500
  • 320 W Kimberly Rd #47, Davenport, IA (563) 386-4400

This would be a beautiful location for a destination wedding or vow renewal at Couples Swept Away in Negril Jamaica 🇯🇲...

Posted by Gulliver's Travel on Monday, August 31, 2020

