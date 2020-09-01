Happy Joe’s: Signature Pizzas Everyone Loves
Published: Sep. 1, 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Kristel Whitty-Ersan, Marketing Director of Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream, joined PSL during this themed episode featuring “Locals Love Us” polling winners. Happy Joe’s finished in first place in two categories: Delivery & Take out.
The top-selling Taco Pizza is mentioned during the segment as well as Breakfast pizzas plus a NEW “Cookies & Cream” dessert pizza. Yum!! Whitty-Ersan reminds the audience that the restaurant chain additionally offers pasta and sandwich entrees.
Happy Joe’s has numerous locations all over the region.
