Illinois officials report 1,492 new cases of coronavirus, 39 deaths Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,492 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 39 new confirmed deaths.

The deaths include a Bureau County man in his 70s, a Bureau County man in his 80s, a Mercer County man in his 90s, a Rock Island woman in her 60s, a Rock Island man in his 70s, and a Rock Island woman in her 80s.

The Rock Island County Health Department said the three residents had been living in long-term care facilities. The total number of deaths is 63 as of Tuesday afternoon.

“We know of 31 COVID-19 patients who died in August, including three today,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our condolences to their loved ones. Many of these residents were living in long-term care facilities. We all must follow public health guidelines of wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet between us and others, and washing our hands frequently to keep our most vulnerable residents — and all of us — as safe as possible.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, IDPH is reporting a total of 236,515 cases and 8,064 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,961 specimens for a total of more than 4.087 million. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Aug. 24 – Aug. 30 is 4.3%.

As of Monday night, 1,513 people were reported to be in the hospital with the coronavirus. Of those, 362 patients were in the intensive care unit and 146 patients were on ventilators.

On Tuesday, the Rock Island County Health Department also reported 19 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 2,266. Fifteen patients are hospitalized, according to the health department.

The new cases are:

Three men in their 70s

Two men in their 60s

One man in his 50s

One man in his 40s

Three men in their 30s

One man in his 20s

One woman in her 80s

Three women in their 60s

Three women in their 20s

One girl in her teens

