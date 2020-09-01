Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,492 new cases of coronavirus, 39 deaths Tuesday

Rock Island County reports 19 new cases, three deaths
Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(MGN)
By Tara Gray
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC)  – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,492 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 39 new confirmed deaths.

The deaths include a Bureau County man in his 70s, a Bureau County man in his 80s, a Mercer County man in his 90s, a Rock Island woman in her 60s, a Rock Island man in his 70s, and a Rock Island woman in her 80s.

The Rock Island County Health Department said the three residents had been living in long-term care facilities. The total number of deaths is 63 as of Tuesday afternoon.

“We know of 31 COVID-19 patients who died in August, including three today,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our condolences to their loved ones. Many of these residents were living in long-term care facilities. We all must follow public health guidelines of wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet between us and others, and washing our hands frequently to keep our most vulnerable residents — and all of us — as safe as possible.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, IDPH is reporting a total of 236,515 cases and 8,064 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,961 specimens for a total of more than 4.087 million.  The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Aug. 24 – Aug. 30 is 4.3%.

As of Monday night, 1,513 people were reported to be in the hospital with the coronavirus.  Of those, 362 patients were in the intensive care unit and 146 patients were on ventilators.

On Tuesday, the Rock Island County Health Department also reported 19 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 2,266. Fifteen patients are hospitalized, according to the health department.

The new cases are:

  • Three men in their 70s
  • Two men in their 60s
  • One man in his 50s
  • One man in his 40s
  • Three men in their 30s
  • One man in his 20s
  • One woman in her 80s
  • Three women in their 60s
  • Three women in their 20s
  • One girl in her teens

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Child Abuse Council’s annual Lifesaver Celebration goes virtual this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
It is typically the agency’s largest annual fundraising event.

News

Clinton County Communications dispatcher saves a life over the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Clinton County Communications says all of its telecommunicators are EMD and CPR certified.

Sports

Rock Island native Madison Keys playing in US Open

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It was unclear if the 2020 US Open was going to happen this year due to COVID-19.

News

Secretary Pate recruiting Iowans to serve as poll workers on Election Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Polls will be open in all 99 counties on November 3.

Latest News

News

Mercer County mobile COVID-19 testing site opens Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Mercer County mobile COVID-19 testing site opens Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It is located at 305 NW 7th Street and operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 684 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 65,397, with a positivity rate of 10.3%, and 1,121 total deaths.

News

Bettendorf Police seeking public’s help to identify two theft suspects

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say thefts occurred at both Uptown Vapors and the QC Mart in Downtown Bettendorf.

Back To School

Positive COVID-19 test at Mercer County High School

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
An individual has tested positive for COVID-19 at the high school.

News

lllinois and Iowa airports receive millions in infrastructure grants

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Iowa airports will receive $23.1 million and Illinois will be awarded $25.5 million.