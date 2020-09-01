Advertisement

Iowa officials report 684 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths

By Tara Gray
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Nine more people in Iowa have died another 684 people have tested positive for the coronavirus between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 65,397, with a positivity rate of 10.3%, and 1,121 total deaths. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported that 47,382 have recovered and 637,102 have been tested.

Officials also reported that 311 were hospitalized, 40 of whom were admitted over the last 24 hours, 88 were in the intensive care unit and 43 were on ventilators.

The website reports the data in real-time.

A breakdown of cases in local counties includes:

CountyNew CasesTotal Cases14-Day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal DeathsTotal Recovered
Scott332,2457.4%30,001211,676
Muscatine69687.1%7,88052790
Clinton1083714.6%7,74010343
Des Moines156911.7%6,7215149
Lee1342717.8%4,7075103
Henry928812.9%3,5584114
Jackson621410.3%3,1431145
Cedar01553.6%2,9221123
Louisa03966.2%2,10014363

On Friday, IDPH said in a media release that it is now reporting positive and negative antigen test results following a “steadily increasing volume of the rapid-result tests across the state.

Antigen testing is a new type of coronavirus diagnostic test that detects proteins on the surface of the virus and generates results faster than a PCR test, which detects the virus’s genetic material.

