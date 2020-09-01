Iowa officials report 684 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths

(KWQC) - Nine more people in Iowa have died another 684 people have tested positive for the coronavirus between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 65,397, with a positivity rate of 10.3%, and 1,121 total deaths. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported that 47,382 have recovered and 637,102 have been tested.

Officials also reported that 311 were hospitalized, 40 of whom were admitted over the last 24 hours, 88 were in the intensive care unit and 43 were on ventilators.

The website reports the data in real-time.

A breakdown of cases in local counties includes:

County New Cases Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Deaths Total Recovered Scott 33 2,245 7.4% 30,001 21 1,676 Muscatine 6 968 7.1% 7,880 52 790 Clinton 10 837 14.6% 7,740 10 343 Des Moines 1 569 11.7% 6,721 5 149 Lee 13 427 17.8% 4,707 5 103 Henry 9 288 12.9% 3,558 4 114 Jackson 6 214 10.3% 3,143 1 145 Cedar 0 155 3.6% 2,922 1 123 Louisa 0 396 6.2% 2,100 14 363

On Friday, IDPH said in a media release that it is now reporting positive and negative antigen test results following a “steadily increasing volume of the rapid-result tests across the state.

Antigen testing is a new type of coronavirus diagnostic test that detects proteins on the surface of the virus and generates results faster than a PCR test, which detects the virus’s genetic material.

