Kanye West to remain on Iowa ballot

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West answers questions during a service at Lakewood Church, in Houston. Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission are recommending that rapper Kanye West be kept off the battleground state's presidential ballot in November 2020 because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)(Michael Wyke | AP)
By Collin Schopp
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) -Rapper Kanye West will remain an option for presidential candidate on the Iowa ballot, after a state panel ruled against two objections to his candidacy.

The Iowa Candidate Nomination Objection Panel unanimously voted on Monday, August 31st to dismiss the two challenges to West’s place on the ballot. One challenge was related to signatures on West’s nomination papers, while the other questioned his running as a “no-party” candidate while being a registered Republican in his home state of Wyoming.

The panel consists of Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate, Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller, and Democratic Iowa Auditor Rob Sand.

“I voted to dismiss the objections to Kanye’s candidacy because in my view of the law he had legally qualified for the ballot. While some people may think his candidacy is not a serious one and is for the sole purpose of hurting former Vice President Joe Biden’s chances in November, politics is not a part of this question,” said Sand on the decision in a press release. “This was an official action, in my official office. The law rules and I’m glad the outcome was determined by law rather than partisanship.”

Eight other candidates are slated to be on the ballot besides West.

