lllinois and Iowa airports receive millions in infrastructure grants

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Trump Administration is awarding millions in airport safety and infrastructure grants to Illinois and Iowa airports.

More than $1.2 billion in grants will be awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration to 405 airports across the U.S.

Iowa airports will receive a total of $23.1 million in infrastructure grants and Illinois will be awarded $25.5 million.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao, in a news release.

The Quad City International Airport is one of the airports on the list. The airport will be awarded $2,897,860 to buy an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle and improve the terminal building.

The Trump Administration says it has delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Illinois Airports

$6,481,606 to Scott AFB/MidAmerica Airport to expand the terminal building.

$1,637,172 to Central Illinois Regional Airport to buy snow removal equipment and build an apron.

$1,325,829 to Veteran’s Airport of Southern Illinois to buy snow removal equipment, install perimeter fencing, install runway lighting, rehabilitate lighting and rehabilitate an apron.

$2,897,860 to Quad City International Airport to buy an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle and improve the terminal building.

$1,100,000 to General Downing-Peoria International Airport to expand an apron and strengthen a runway.

$1,111,111 to Quincy Regional-Baldwin Field to buy snow removal equipment and rebuild a runway.

$400,000 to Chicago/Rockford International Airport to conduct a noise compatibility plan study.

$1,470,000 to University of Illinois-Willard Airport to install navigational aids and rehabilitate a runway.



Iowa Airports

$19,337,759 for the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids for taxiway reconstruction.

$2,962,260 for Muscatine Municipal Airport for taxiway reconstruction

$736,000 for the construction of a new regional airport in Evans, Iowa.

$103,543 for Keokuk Municipal Airport for land acquisition.



